Laurent Ferreira Acquires 7,000 Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Laurent Ferreira purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$95.62 per share, with a total value of C$669,354.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,827,410.80.

Laurent Ferreira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Laurent Ferreira purchased 6,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$95.80 per share, with a total value of C$574,800.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Laurent Ferreira purchased 5,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$96.70 per share, with a total value of C$483,520.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Laurent Ferreira bought 4,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$96.24 per share, with a total value of C$384,976.00.

TSE:NA opened at C$96.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$32.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$101.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$97.75. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$70.81 and a 1-year high of C$106.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 31.70%.

NA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays downgraded National Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating and set a C$100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$101.21.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

