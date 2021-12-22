Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn purchased 25,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $248,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 30,300 shares of company stock worth $299,793 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 206.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 1,007.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,244,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,302 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 2,249.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,888 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis in the second quarter worth about $27,547,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 83.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,893 shares during the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

