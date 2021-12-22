SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $96.66 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $77.77 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.00.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

