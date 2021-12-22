Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,410 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 233.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.13.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $170.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.55. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.61 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

