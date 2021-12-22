Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Verso were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Verso by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Verso by 571.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 167,541 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verso by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 16,563 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Verso by 60.4% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 50,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Verso by 37.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,027 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRS shares. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Verso from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.90. Verso Co. has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.70 million. Verso had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. Analysts expect that Verso Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.56%.

About Verso

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

