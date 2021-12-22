Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 9,390 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPNG. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Coupang during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Coupang by 600.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 47.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Coupang by 136.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average is $32.45. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $9,576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $317,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 481,923 shares of company stock worth $13,101,580 over the last 90 days.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.