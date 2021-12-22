Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 870 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLP. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 98,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $115,078.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock worth $131,403. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on One Liberty Properties in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Collins Stewart assumed coverage on One Liberty Properties in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Aegis raised their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, One Liberty Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of OLP stock opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $35.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $707.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.36.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 106.51%.

One Liberty Properties Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

