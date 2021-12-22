Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,248 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 80.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.89.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.10. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

