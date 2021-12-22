Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 316.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on QSR. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.

Shares of QSR opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average is $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.60%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

