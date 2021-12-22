Bank of America Corp DE Has $119.19 Million Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,381 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $119,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $123.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.72. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $114.55 and a 1 year high of $191.13.

