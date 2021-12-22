MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.50

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14 and a beta of -0.01.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). MINISO Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $411.91 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 173.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 185,163 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,639,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. 14.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

