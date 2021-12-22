Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 56,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 120,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $993,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $109.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.46 and a fifty-two week high of $112.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.