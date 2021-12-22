Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 32.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 55,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 24.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 89,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHI opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3663 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

