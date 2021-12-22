Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 9,697 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabre by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 145,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 41,925 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sabre by 7.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Sabre by 5.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Sabre by 10.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sabre by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 718,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 45,878 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.06.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. The company had revenue of $441.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $294,826. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

