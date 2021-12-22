Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.83.

Upstart stock opened at $149.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 186.85. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.69.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total value of $60,563,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total transaction of $159,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,804,531 shares of company stock valued at $412,168,702. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

