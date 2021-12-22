Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWS. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 208,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 27,768 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 158,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 102.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PWS opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.97.

