Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 512 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 24.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GME. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in GameStop in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 265.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GME shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GameStop presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Shares of GME stock opened at $158.12 on Wednesday. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $483.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.06 and its 200-day moving average is $190.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.76 and a beta of -2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

