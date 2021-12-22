Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 46,070 Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,070 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASMB. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,588.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 520,344 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 510.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 445,090 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 1,464.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 115,558 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 1,091.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 95,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASMB shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. William Blair downgraded Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.35.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $7.02.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

