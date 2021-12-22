Strs Ohio Sells 700 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Genesco were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Genesco by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCO opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.27. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $875.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.13.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GCO. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

