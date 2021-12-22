Strs Ohio Sells 1,200 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 218,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $167,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,638 shares of company stock worth $538,042 over the last 90 days. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

