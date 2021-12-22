Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Holdings Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 101,128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1,813.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

MSBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

MSBI stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $540.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.49%.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $34,771.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.