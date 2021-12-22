Strs Ohio Purchases 500 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

In related news, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total transaction of $11,934,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

CAR opened at $225.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.14. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

