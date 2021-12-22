The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,681,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,318,000 after purchasing an additional 47,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,874,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,609,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,996,000 after purchasing an additional 419,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 784,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 76,449 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.16 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

