ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Holdings Raised by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,151 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ViewRay by 195.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in ViewRay during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ViewRay during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in ViewRay during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRAY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley started coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

Shares of VRAY opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $887.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.80. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. ViewRay’s revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 17,857 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

