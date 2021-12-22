10,355 Shares in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIC. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth $100,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth $907,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth $3,464,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GIC opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.48. Global Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 51.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

In related news, CEO Barry Litwin sold 817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,948.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Robert Leeds acquired 2,843,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $92,055,845.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 67.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

