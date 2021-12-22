Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 677 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 222.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 97,033.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $42.89.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

First Bancshares Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.