Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $423,000 Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Certara during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Certara during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Certara by 1,297.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $186,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,117,655 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $241,419,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,290,661 shares of company stock worth $278,548,081 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.05. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. On average, analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

