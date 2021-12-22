Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 43,084 MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,534,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 642,614 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MultiPlan stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. MultiPlan Co. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -27.93 and a beta of -0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $288.21 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

In other news, CFO James M. Head acquired 300,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MultiPlan from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.05.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

