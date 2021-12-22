Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.76

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 5973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expro Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $114.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings N.V. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expro Group Company Profile (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

