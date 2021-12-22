SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Up to $15.58

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.58, but opened at $16.61. SecureWorks shares last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 104 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCWX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.02.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.88 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 223.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the second quarter worth about $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 116.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the third quarter worth about $219,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

