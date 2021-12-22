Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CEO Sells $5,316,856.00 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SNA opened at $208.51 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.88 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.48 and a 200 day moving average of $219.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.77%.

SNA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

