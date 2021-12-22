Ltd Ineos Sells 416,255 Shares of Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Stock

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $3,796,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94. Ecovyst Inc has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ECVT shares. TheStreet lowered Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

