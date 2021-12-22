Jeremi Gorman Sells 36,335 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,335 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Tuesday, November 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 35,922 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $1,949,846.16.

On Monday, October 18th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,472 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $2,715,705.12.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of -109.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Snap by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 369,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,182,000 after acquiring an additional 76,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.