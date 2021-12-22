The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Michael D. Sieger Sells 13,038 Shares

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $1,341,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $101.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.00. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,125,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,705,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Progressive by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.