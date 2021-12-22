iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.58

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.58 and last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 7938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average of $23.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWS. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 73.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 320,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 135,497 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 221.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 80,885 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 47.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,841,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after acquiring an additional 596,828 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

