iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.50

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 192064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average of $34.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

