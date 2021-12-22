Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Short Interest Down 19.4% in November

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the November 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 5,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $415,852.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,827,573.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,238 shares of company stock worth $13,409,602 in the last three months. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 49.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

Ameresco stock opened at $79.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.61. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $101.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.47.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

