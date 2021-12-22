Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 621,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 68,655 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $113,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 198,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.83.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $217.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.37 and a 12-month high of $219.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

