Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,334,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,659 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $119,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 8,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

Shares of SYNH opened at $97.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.72 and its 200-day moving average is $91.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

