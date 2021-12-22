Bank of America Corp DE Has $116.42 Million Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,526,914 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $116,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 5.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,503,000 after buying an additional 39,684 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 9,327.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 339,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after buying an additional 335,775 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 29.9% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 154,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 35,462 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FUN opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 761.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FUN. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

