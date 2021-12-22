Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 236,823 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,830,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236,823 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $131,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 126.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 36.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 13.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.86 and its 200 day moving average is $75.84.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

