Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Now Covered by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 million. Equities analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 23,551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 13,561 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 41,972 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $4,855,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $4,357,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

