Head-To-Head Analysis: Realty Income (NYSE:O) and American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

Realty Income (NYSE:O) and American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Realty Income and American Assets Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realty Income 26.05% 3.96% 2.17% American Assets Trust 6.51% 1.88% 0.77%

Realty Income has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Assets Trust has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Realty Income and American Assets Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Realty Income 0 3 4 1 2.75 American Assets Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Realty Income presently has a consensus price target of $79.20, indicating a potential upside of 15.23%. American Assets Trust has a consensus price target of $41.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.23%. Given Realty Income’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Realty Income is more favorable than American Assets Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Realty Income and American Assets Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realty Income $1.65 billion 16.82 $395.49 million $1.26 54.55 American Assets Trust $344.57 million 6.34 $35.59 million $0.39 92.59

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than American Assets Trust. Realty Income is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Assets Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Realty Income shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Realty Income shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Realty Income pays out 234.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Assets Trust pays out 307.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years and American Assets Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Realty Income is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Realty Income beats American Assets Trust on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Retail segment includes rental of retail space. The Office segment includes rental of office space. The Multifamily segment includes rental of apartments. The Mixed-Use segment includes rental of retail space and other tenant services. American Assets Trust was founded on July 16, 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

