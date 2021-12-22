Head-To-Head Contrast: Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) versus Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Soligenix shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Soligenix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Soligenix and Rani Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligenix 0 1 1 0 2.50 Rani Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Soligenix currently has a consensus target price of $2.63, suggesting a potential upside of 249.53%. Rani Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.67%. Given Soligenix’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Soligenix is more favorable than Rani Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Soligenix and Rani Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix $2.36 million 12.76 -$17.69 million ($0.39) -1.93 Rani Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rani Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Soligenix.

Profitability

This table compares Soligenix and Rani Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix -1,663.94% -103.87% -48.49% Rani Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rani Therapeutics beats Soligenix on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. The Public Health Solutions solutions comprises active development programs for RiVax, ricin toxin vaccine candidate and SGX943, a therapeutic candidate for antibiotic resistant and emerging infectious disease. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered Princeton, NJ.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

