Analysts Expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $377.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to announce sales of $377.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $369.85 million to $383.80 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $373.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,630 shares of company stock valued at $474,742 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $42,000.

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $30.06. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

