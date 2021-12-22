Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $694.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lam Research is riding on secular growth across data transport, analysis and storage. Further, increasing NAND requirement in accelerating 5G migration, video, and new game consoles is driving the top-line growth of the company. Moreover, strong momentum across 3D NAND manufacturers for critical applications is a tailwind. Furthermore, persistent Foundry strength remains a major positive. Also, advanced packaging technology inflections are other positives. Lam Research has been benefiting from the transition to new data-enabled economy, wherein DRAM and NAND are continuously gaining from density growth. However, uncertainty due to the coronavirus outbreak remains a concern. Additionally, cyclicality and headwinds related to foreign currency fluctuations remain overhangs. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LRCX. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $701.17.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $683.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $627.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $615.70. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $465.50 and a 52-week high of $719.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lam Research will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

