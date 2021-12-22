Texas Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Up 18.4% in November

Texas Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the November 15th total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40. Texas Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Community Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Community Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $415,000.

Texas Community Bancshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc is based in Mineola, Texas.

