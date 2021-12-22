Short Interest in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Rises By 18.9%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the November 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. Dream Finders Homes has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 37.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $15,588,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 75.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at $282,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 6.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the third quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFH. Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

