Credit Suisse Group Lowers Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $38.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.39.

NYSE CCL opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.16.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,450,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,584,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 549,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after buying an additional 39,247 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 889,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after buying an additional 339,372 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 233,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

