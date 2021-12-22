Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 472,800 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 397,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Project Angel Parent from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Project Angel Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Project Angel Parent from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Shares of MLNK stock opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. Project Angel Parent has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Project Angel Parent had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Project Angel Parent will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

